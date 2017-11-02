Toyota Reports Increase in October Sales on Strong Truck Demand

The Japanese automaker says it expects the momentum to persist through the end of the year.

By Kate Gibson
JANUARY 5, 2009; ORLANDO, FL -- Toyota Tundra full size trucks sit on the lot at the Toyota of Orlando car dealership in Orlando, Florida, January 5, 2009. (photo by Matt Stroshane/Bloomberg News)
Matt Stroshane/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Toyota, Asia's biggest automaker, is claiming a larger chunk of U.S. retail sales.

“The first month of the final quarter of 2017 saw sustained strong sales for the industry, and we expect that momentum to continue through the last two months of the year,” Jack Hollis, group vice president and general manager, Toyota division, said in a release. 

The Japanese company posted a 1.1 percent gain in U.S. sales in October, with a 2.5 percent rise in sales volume at its Toyota division serving to offset the 7.7 percent fall in Lexus sales.

The Toyota division had its best October in light trucks, led by its 10th straight sales record for RAV4, the company said.

Toyota Autonomous Vehicles Will Soon Take Part in Hazardous Driving TestsBy Stephen Edelstein Posted in News
Sumitomo Shows off Airless Tires on Toyota Fine-Comfort Ride ConceptBy Michelle Marus Posted in Sheet/Metal
Lexus Cuts Ties with the Weinstein Company Amidst Sexual Harassment ScandalBy Chris Tsui Posted in News
MORE TO READ