Toyota Reports Increase in October Sales on Strong Truck Demand
The Japanese automaker says it expects the momentum to persist through the end of the year.
By Kate GibsonNovember 2, 2017
Toyota, Asia's biggest automaker, is claiming a larger chunk of U.S. retail sales.
“The first month of the final quarter of 2017 saw sustained strong sales for the industry, and we expect that momentum to continue through the last two months of the year,” Jack Hollis, group vice president and general manager, Toyota division, said in a release.
The Japanese company posted a 1.1 percent gain in U.S. sales in October, with a 2.5 percent rise in sales volume at its Toyota division serving to offset the 7.7 percent fall in Lexus sales.
The Toyota division had its best October in light trucks, led by its 10th straight sales record for RAV4, the company said.
