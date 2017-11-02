Fiat Chrysler Sales Slide 13 Percent in October
FCA's numbers are in line with automaker's plan to cut low-margin sales to car rental agencies.
Fiat Chrysler joined General Motors in posting a drop in October sales, adding credence to analyst expectations that the prior month's large jump in U.S. sales would lose steam.
FCA on Wednesday reported a 13 percent decline in sales last month, with the automaker's sales to consumers off 4 percent and fleet sales plummeting 43 percent, in keeping with the automaker's plan to cut low-margin sales to auto rental agencies.
FCA has focused on selling more SUVs and pickup trucks, helping boost its profit margin in North American 8 percent in the third quarter.
"FCA's decline was still largely on its regional production realignment, with Jeep's sales declines easing," commented Stephanie Brinley, senior automative analyst at IHS Markit, in a research note.
The Jeep Compass recorded its best October sales yet, with sales up 81 percent, compared with the same month a year ago, the company said. Jeep Cherokee sales were up 19 percent in tallying its best sales month so far this year, while Jeep brand retail sales increased 3 percent year over year in October, compared with the same month a year ago.
- RELATEDFiat-Chrysler Loses $20,000 for Every Fiat 500e It SellsThe 500e is no loss leader, but it's costing FCA like one.READ NOW
- RELATEDFiat-Chrysler Loses $20,000 for Every Fiat 500e It SellsThe 500e is no loss leader, but it's costing FCA like one.READ NOW
- RELATEDFiat-Chrysler Believes Demon Hype Is Powering Dodge Challenger to Best Sales Year EverThe Dodge Challenger outsold both the Chevrolet Camaro and Ford Mustang in August.READ NOW