Post Dieselgate, VW Sales Are Going Strong

Despite billions and billions of dollars worth of fines and repairs, Volkswagen is doing surprisingly well considering what it's been through the past couple of years. The company reported selling a total of 27,732 units in America during the month of October, an increase of 11.9 percent over October 2016. Year-to-date sales are up as well, as are sales of the new Atlas and Tiguan.

The new Tiguan, larger than the old model, is already selling better. Volkswagen differentiates sales between the new model and the old one, which is still being sold as the Tiguan Limited. In October VW sold 3,848 Tiguans, compared to 3,322 of the previous model last October. Year-to-date numbers aren't relevant because the Tiguan was updated mid-year.

The Atlas is an all-new model for Volkswagen. It sold 3,664 units in October, and 15,895 to date this year. This significantly contributes to VW's SUV sales, which consisted of more than 32 percent of VW's total volume in October. Americans want SUVs, and these new and revised models designed specifically for the American market appear to be working.