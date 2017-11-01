BMW Debuts M Performance Parts on the M5 at SEMA
Your brand new M5 not giving the 'driving pleasure' you were promised? BMW's got you covered.
Since SEMA 2017 is filled to the brim with OEM goodness, it's appropriate that BMW is using the show to debut a series of M Performance parts for the brand new 2018 M5 sedan. If for some reason, you aren't happy with your 600 horsepower sports sedan's performance, these go-fast parts straight from BMW's M division should quench your thirst for speed.
The best way to be fast is obviously to look fast, and the new M aero package achieves this with a huge carbon fiber rear spoiler, faux front-splitter, rear diffuser, and new side sills. The package also features carbon fiber mirror caps and an altered grille for better air flow.
The sound of the 4.4-liter, twin-turbocharged V-8 is more pronounced thanks to an M Performance sports exhaust system, which features a titanium muffler with carbon fiber tailpipes to further enhance the sporty look of the M5.
Bigger carbon-ceramic brakes stop the 600 hp monster sooner and with more control. Unfortunately, the U.S. will not get the option to add BMW's racing brake pads to its shopping list.
Owners who add the M Performance coilover suspension will immediately notice far better handling, as these coilovers have been developed specifically to help the M5 stick to the road.
BMW hasn't forgotten the interior, which has an M Performance steering wheel with carbon fiber shift paddles, M Performance floor mats, carbon fiber shift lever, and LED door logo projector on offer. True enthusiasts can also purchase a key fob cover made from carbon fiber and wrapped in Alcantara.
Most of the parts will be available straight from the configurator as soon as the 2018 M5 launches in Spring 2018, with all options ready for purchase by July.
