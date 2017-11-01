Chevy Will Make Your C7 Corvette Faster For Just $350

Current-generation Corvette owners, listen up. Chevy has announced a new update to the C7 Corvette's magnetic suspension, reports Roadshow. Promised to simultaneously make America's sports car more comfortable and capable, the calibration update will only cost owners $350. Chevy says the new setup cuts a whole second off the Z06's lap time around its 2.9-mile road course at Michigan's Milford Proving Ground. In a world of $1,000 iPhones, this feels like a steal.

Announced at the SEMA show in Las Vegas, the update will be available to owners of the C7 Stingray and Z06. Grand Sport owners need not fret, though, as the company says more enhancements are brewing and shall be announced later.

Stingray owners that opted for the Z51 package can look forward to new Tour and Sport mode suspension calibrations while those without the Z51 pack can get new setups for Tour, Sport, and Track modes. Z06 drivers also receive refreshed Tour, Sport, and Track mode calibration, regardless of whether or not they have the Z07 package.

The $350 update is available through Chevrolet's dealers, does not involve any hardware changes or additions, and will not void the warranty. How effective the changes are remains to be seen, though. Look for pre- and post-update 'Vette suspension comparisons to hit the automotive blogosphere over the coming months.