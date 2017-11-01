The Grand Tour Season 2 Begins Dec. 8 and Gets a New Trailer
Clarkson, Hammond, and May will be back in time for Christmas.
Originally scheduled for an October debut, The Grand Tour's second season fell victim to a series of, let's say, quite major production setbacks. As a result, the release window came and went with no sign of Clarkson, Hammond, or May's return. Today, however, Amazon has announced that Season 2 of the now-stationary, traveling car show will begin Friday, Dec. 8.
A two-minute trailer has also been released, showcasing more of the same car-themed shenanigans we've come to expect from the British trio. Three out-of-their-element Jags, the (spoilers) ultimately disastrous supercar outing, the Ariel Nomad vs Audi TT RS segment we saw being filmed in Croatia, the Bugatti Chiron, James May behind the wheel of a Kia Stinger, and McLaren's 720S on the Eboladrome are all featured.
Also present is a segment that pairs a Mercedes W123 with a first-gen Nissan Frontier pickup—a segment Amazon previously claimed would not be appearing.
As its name implies, The Grand Tour's first season saw the crew roaming around the world, pitching their studio tent in a new location every week. This has been ditched for the show's sophomore season as a result of Richard Hammond and Jeremy Clarkson's recent injuries and ailments. Between Hammond's harrowing Rimac wreck back in June and Clarkson coming down with pneumonia in August, it's been a rough summer for the Grand Tour gang. While the tent itself will still live on, it'll stay in a fixed location somewhere in the British Cotswolds.
Similarly to Season 1, the new season's first episode will presumably be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video beginning Dec. 8 with subsequent episodes releasing on a weekly basis after that.
