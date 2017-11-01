The Grand Tour Season 2 Begins Dec. 8 and Gets a New Trailer

Originally scheduled for an October debut, The Grand Tour's second season fell victim to a series of, let's say, quite major production setbacks. As a result, the release window came and went with no sign of Clarkson, Hammond, or May's return. Today, however, Amazon has announced that Season 2 of the now-stationary, traveling car show will begin Friday, Dec. 8.

A two-minute trailer has also been released, showcasing more of the same car-themed shenanigans we've come to expect from the British trio. Three out-of-their-element Jags, the (spoilers) ultimately disastrous supercar outing, the Ariel Nomad vs Audi TT RS segment we saw being filmed in Croatia, the Bugatti Chiron, James May behind the wheel of a Kia Stinger, and McLaren's 720S on the Eboladrome are all featured.

Also present is a segment that pairs a Mercedes W123 with a first-gen Nissan Frontier pickup—a segment Amazon previously claimed would not be appearing.