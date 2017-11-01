This $20,000 Watch Winder Is Built From a BMW Engine Block

If you love cars and watches, you'll love this winder. Making use of an old BMW Inline-6 motor, Vulcan Innova has built a great tabletop piece to hold and wind up to six watches at a time, including your new $41,000 dollar Singer timepiece, all while looking super stylish to a gearhead.

Vulcan Innova takes a bare 2.8-liter BMW M52 block and goes to town. Original pistons are used but are flipped upside down to make use of the boss area —that's the part where the pin secures the connecting rod to the piston—to nest a luxury fabric which will support the watch. Hidden inside each cylinder wall is a high-grade stepper motor which can eject the piston from its nesting place to seat or remove a watch. The buttons to control the electronics of the winders are set in place of the head bolts along the finished surface and can activate up to three programmed rotation cycles which can be customized using a home computer.