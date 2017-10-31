Volvo Builds Unique V90 Cross Country to Fight for the Environment

“On top of [its capability] it includes a range of specially developed standard features such as an integrated, detachable torchlight, additional power outlets and smart dirt—and water—resistant materials," said Dan Olsson, Volvo's Vice President of Special Equipment & Accessories.

This all-wheel-drive wagon proves you can still have fun while saving the environment, featuring a 2.0-liter turbocharged and supercharged 4-cylinder engine making 316 horsepower.

The Volvo Ocean Race yacht race happens only once every three years, but Volvo uses this race around the world to measure ocean health and help accurately predict weather forecasts. Each racing yacht is equipped with an arsenal of sensors to measure factors like dissolved carbon dioxide levels, salinity, and algae population to determine the impact of plastic waste on aquatic life.

The first leg of the race started in the Spanish port city of Alicante last week, and Leg 11 will end at The Hague next year.