Volvo Builds Unique V90 Cross Country to Fight for the Environment

Getting rid of dangerous ocean plastics, one station wagon at a time.

By Chris Constantine
The triennial Volvo Ocean Race is happening this year, and this year's theme is monitoring and reducing plastics and other damaging waste in our oceans. To help fund this environmental effort, Volvo will build 3,000 special V90 Cross Country luxury wagons and donate some of the proceeds to this wholesome endeavor. 

For each of these V90s purchased, Volvo will donate $117 dollars to the Volvo Ocean Race Science Program, totaling nearly $350,000 dollars in funds. The 2018 V90 Cross Country Ocean Race Edition will be sold to 30 global markets, available Spring 2018.

For $61,495 dollars this luxurious station wagon features special wheels and a Crystal White exterior finish with bright orange and matte grey accents. The interior gets new stitching, and the carpet is made from recycled nylon and fishing nets. It also includes more standard features and ocean-themed goodies for the environmental-loving enthusiast. 

“On top of [its capability] it includes a range of specially developed standard features such as an integrated, detachable torchlight, additional power outlets and smart dirt—and water—resistant materials," said Dan Olsson, Volvo's Vice President of Special Equipment & Accessories.

This all-wheel-drive wagon proves you can still have fun while saving the environment, featuring a 2.0-liter turbocharged and supercharged 4-cylinder engine making 316 horsepower. 

The Volvo Ocean Race yacht race happens only once every three years, but Volvo uses this race around the world to measure ocean health and help accurately predict weather forecasts. Each racing yacht is equipped with an arsenal of sensors to measure factors like dissolved carbon dioxide levels, salinity, and algae population to determine the impact of plastic waste on aquatic life.

The first leg of the race started in the Spanish port city of Alicante last week, and Leg 11 will end at The Hague next year.

