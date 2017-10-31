Ford Shows off 'Drift Stick' Electronic Handbrake for Focus RS

Spread your wings, Focus owners, as the world of Ford Performance is adding another fun little surprise to the Focus RS that makes the world a little more interesting. At SEMA, the automaker touted its brand new, never before seen, electronic handbrake for its flagship Focus RS. Meet the Drift Stick.

If you've ever used a hydraulic handbrake before, you know that each car has a unique feeling that depends on how big the unit's hydraulic master cylinder and brake lines are, as well as the length of the handle, and the position of the unit relative to the driver. With the Drift Stick, internally code named as Project Wicked Stick, all of these variables are removed for the unit to become consistent across all platforms.

The premise for the Drift Stick is simple. The unit slips over the existing handbrake lever and when pulled, rather than using the brake itself, an electronic switch is activated to actuate the temporary locking of the rear emergency brake while opening up the clutches in the differential, preventing power from being given to the rear wheels until the lever is released. Combined with the Focus RS' torque vectoring, specifically when using the profile that the drift mode button activates, the car will leave some impressive skids in its wake —just don't wreck your car, because you might end up on The Drive.