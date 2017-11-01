This is the Ringbrothers Hellcat-Powered AMC Javelin
This AMC Javelin named 'Defiant!' has more than 1,000 horses of Hellcat power.
Prestone and Wisconsin-based speed shop Ringbrothers have collaborated to create a custom build of one of the muscle car era’s most underrated cars. It’s a 1972 AMC Javelin AMX that Ringbrothers calls “Defiant!” (exclamation point and all) and it’s packing a modified, supercharged 6.2-liter SRT Hellcat Hemi V-8 under the hood.
Unveiled on Tuesday at SEMA in Las Vegas, this restomod has a stunning gold and black paint job that nicely combines the blend of retro and modern style that this Javelin is all about. It doesn’t have much of its original sheet metal with much of its body being sculpted from carbon fiber, making the car lighter.
Mechanical modifications include much more than just an engine swap. The Hellcat V-8 in this AMC has a 4.5-liter Whipple supercharger, bringing the horsepower rating up to 1,080. It also gets Flowmaster side-exit exhaust, HRE wheels, and Baer performance brakes.
The interior of this Javelin is modern and tasteful while still having a distinct muscle car vibe. It has white seats contrasting with the mostly-black interior with metallic trim on the doors and dashboard. In between the bucket front seats are the ignition, a USB port, and controls for the Kicker stereo.
Check out the unveiling of the Defiant! in the Facebook video below. What are your thoughts on this muscular restomod? Let us know in the comments section.
