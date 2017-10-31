Watch Ferrari's Comprehensive 70th Anniversary Exhibition

Sports cars marked the least exotic of the vehicles fielded. The 458 GT2 and GT3 were accompanied by 488 GTE cars, the 575 GT1, F40 LM, and F430 GTC. A Ferrari IMSA prototype, the wailing 333 SP, appeared afterward, its 4.0-liter V-12 echoing across the circuit's grounds.

They were followed by more exotic racers, in the form of several of the Corse Clienti program's available Formula 1 cars. The 312T2 was the only one of these cars not from the last 15 years, dating from 1976. Three F60s, the team's 2009 car, were driven by a trio of professional racing drivers. Grand Prix winner Giancarlo Fisichella, current Formula 1 test driver Davide Rigon, and endurance racing champion Andrea Bertolini represented in the three F60s, driving in formation around Mugello Circuit for onlookers and press to ogle at alike.

The XX program had its own time in the spotlight, too, with FXXs, FXX-Ks, and 599XXs. Odds are, you haven't read this many Xs since the last time you saw a Super Bowl commercial.

What are you doing still reading? Watch the video, it's better than any summary could ever hope to be.