Honda’s New Checklist Makes It Easy for Customers to Buy Certified Used Vehicles

Companies like Toyota and Mercedez-Benz have fought to ensure that consumers purchase authentic vehicles. Toyota has a certification program that started in 1996, which includes a 160-point checklist. Mercedez launched an extensive 164-point checklist in 2006.

The latest company to create an authenticity checklist is Honda. Honda debuted its authenticity checklist for used cars in a press release on October 2.

Customers first fill out an Integrated Certification Engine application, found on www.acuracertified.com, then the car of their choice will receive an inspection according to Honda’s new 184-point system.

The program examines key components like brakes, engines, steering wheels and exhaust systems.

Everything is then recorded online to ensure that customers can easily access the check results, inspection documents, vehicle history reports, and photos of the vehicle.

According to the press release, the new process will give consumers “transparency” and “peace of mind” with their purchase.

Honda’s examination applies to on vehicles with 80,000 miles or less, and can only be performed on models 6 years old or newer.

Here are some other ways to determine the authenticity of a used car.

Purchase a $40 report from CARFAX, and get the details of your car’s history.

Find the car’s VIN (vehicle identification number), a 17-digit code found on old registration documents, insurance records, or repair records. Enter it into a VIN check site, like NICB.org or Vinaudit.com.