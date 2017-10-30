There's a Twin-Engined Mitsubishi 3000GT for Sale
In case one temperamental Mitsubishi 6G72 engine wasn't enough for you.
Are twin-engined cars in vogue all of a sudden? Last week, we found a C3 Corvette on craigslist with two small block hearts. This week's flavor is more Diamond Star Motors than General Motors, but insane all the same: it's a double-engined Mitsubishi 3000GT. Powered by a pair of naturally aspirated, 3.0-liter 6G72 V-6 engines, the car makes an alleged combined horsepower figure in excess of 500. While the 3000GT VR-4 was four-wheel-drive, most were just front-wheel-drive. This car was among the latter, but, with the second engine mounted where the trunk once was and propelling the rear wheels through an automatic transaxle, it now can be considered a four-wheel-drive car.
Why was this monstrosity built? According to the owner, they owned a pair of 3000GTs, and when one was rear-ended, its powertrain was salvaged, before being transplanted into the rear of their other car. The gas tank was relocated, too, and now appears to be a trunk-mounted fuel cell, advertised as having a 12-gallon capacity.
I reached out to a Mitsubishi expert who helped prepare the Wright Group Racing Lancer Evolution for the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb this year, for his thoughts on this 3000GT. He described it as "like dating a schizophrenic chick and sleeping with her homicidal sister behind her back. It's a small bag and a lot of crazy."
The owner claims it would "make excellent autocross car," and while we don't doubt a 500 horsepower car with four-wheel-drive is a good starting point for an autocross car, we also suspect the increased weight and automatic transmissions partially counteract the gains made to power, as well as making handling and weight distribution on the interesting side.
For $8,000 dollars, it's yours. Or, provided the Corvette hasn't sold yet, you can have that for $3,500 dollars less. This car's ready to drive—and maybe kill you though—whereas the Corvette may need some TLC. Odds are, if you're in the market for a car with two engines, your first concern won't be whether the car already functions or not.
