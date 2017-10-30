There's a Twin-Engined Mitsubishi 3000GT for Sale

Are twin-engined cars in vogue all of a sudden? Last week, we found a C3 Corvette on craigslist with two small block hearts. This week's flavor is more Diamond Star Motors than General Motors, but insane all the same: it's a double-engined Mitsubishi 3000GT. Powered by a pair of naturally aspirated, 3.0-liter 6G72 V-6 engines, the car makes an alleged combined horsepower figure in excess of 500. While the 3000GT VR-4 was four-wheel-drive, most were just front-wheel-drive. This car was among the latter, but, with the second engine mounted where the trunk once was and propelling the rear wheels through an automatic transaxle, it now can be considered a four-wheel-drive car.

Why was this monstrosity built? According to the owner, they owned a pair of 3000GTs, and when one was rear-ended, its powertrain was salvaged, before being transplanted into the rear of their other car. The gas tank was relocated, too, and now appears to be a trunk-mounted fuel cell, advertised as having a 12-gallon capacity.