The 'Swiftabusa' Is About to Become Even More Swift

Earlier this month we featured this ordinary-looking 1989 Suzuki Swift for sale on Craigslist that hid a high-revving Hayabusa motorcycle engine under the hood. We feature many interesting cars for sale, but it's rare that we find out what happens to them after they are sold. In this case, we've learned that the "Swiftabusa" is now in the hands of Kitt Hock and Vision Performance. We contacted Hock to find out how he acquired this unique build and what future plans he has for it.

Hock is no stranger to unusual high-performance vehicles. His current fleet includes a 1,400 horsepower Jeep Cherokee SRT8 that holds a half-mile world record at 180 mph, a Scion FR-S with a 1,000 hp supercharged LS3 engine for drifting, and a Factory Five 818R with a 500 hp Subaru WRX STI engine. Even his daily driver is special, a Subaru Forester XT with a fully built 350 hp STI engine.

Hock was looking for a new project. "I was looking for something unique that I could get for under $20,000 dollars and the Swift met my criteria," said Hock. "Something reliable and inexpensive to have fun, something versatile, something I could drive on the street, as well as race." The Hayabusa-powered Swift fit the bill perfectly for just under half of Hock's budget. He almost missed his flight to Texas while negotiating the deal. The seller had many offers on the car, some up to $15,000 dollars, but since Hock was the first to wire the money he got the car for the advertised price of $9,900 dollars. He was unaware that he was the new owner until he landed in Texas.