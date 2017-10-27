Holy Overkill: the Hennessey VelociRaptor 6×6 Will Debut at SEMA

The VelociRaptor 6x6 has a base price of $295,000 which can quickly take a steady hike once you start fitting all the optional extras. While the two extra 20 inch wheels, beefier suspension setup, heavy duty bumpers, a roll bar, and an LED light bar are standard, you can go on for days upgrading the truck's appearance and performance. This includes a massive power bump from the truck's original output of "only" 450 horsepower to over 600 ponies. When paired with the available heavy-duty Brembo brakes, you could have what is perhaps the most capable turnkey package to take to the dunes, or wherever else you want, with your riches.

Customers can then go the extra mile by customizing the VelociRaptor 6x6's interior however they want. If you're more of a simple man, it can be as bare-bones and simple as you'd like. Additionally, if you're the Sultan of Brunei, you could equip it with essentially any luxuries you'd like this side of a Rolls-Royce. Then again, you could opt for the military-grade body armor package and say "f**k it" to forget about everything else, which we recommend.