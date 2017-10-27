This Rowdy 1967 Ford Mustang is an eBay Find for a Good Cause

This one-of-a-kind, street legal, off-road ready restomod can be yours if you make it on the list of pre-approved buyers. To get on this list, you need to email the seller and be deemed worthy to bid on the car. As of this writing, the Rowdy Mustang has 33 bids with the current bid at $50,100. That’s sure to go through the roof as there are still six days left in the auction. The original price of the project car was $22,259.09 and the estimated value of the parts in the build is $142,000.



The best part: 100 percent of the sale of this Mustang will benefit the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation International. In its own words, “JDRF is the leading charitable funder and advocate of Type 1 diabetes (juvenile diabetes) research worldwide. The mission of JDRF is to find a cure for diabetes and its complications through the support of research.”



If this Mustang were yours, would you dare to take it off-road or would you preserve it in your garage?