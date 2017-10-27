Paul Newman's Rolex Daytona Sells for a Record $17.8 Million

Actor and race car driver, Paul Newman, is simply one of the coolest cats to ever walk the Earth. The man who we assume is the only person to win both an Oscar and several Sports Car Club of America national championships was also quite the philanthropist having co-founded the Newman’s Own food company from which he donated all of his post-tax profits and royalties to charity totaling almost a half-billion dollars. He was also a co-founder of the Safe Water Network, a nonprofit that develops sustainable drinking water solutions for people who need it.



Although he passed away in 2008, Paul Newman’s charitable influence is still going in full force. Perhaps the best example of that is his own personal Rolex Daytona Reference 6239 wristwatch with a white dial, three black subdials, and a red outer track which just sold at a Phillips auction for a staggering $17,752,500 million to an anonymous bidder over the phone. That makes it the most expensive watch ever sold crushing the previous record of $11.1 million. Newman’s Rolex had already hit $10 million in the second bid and the auction only lasted for 12 minutes.