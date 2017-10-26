Please Buy This Celebrity-Owned Datsun 240Z Race Car

This 1973 Datsun 240Z race car on BaT was originally purchased in 1983 to be used for Historic Sportscar Racing, where it won six races and the 1992 HSR championship. The car was then transformed into an International Motor Sports Association Grand Touring (GTU) car, featuring a Dad's Root Beer livery and countless modifications. Bob Sharp bought the car in 2008 and had its livery changed to that of Newman-Sharp Racing. It was never officially raced, but Sharp got some quality seat-time in the 240Z at Lime Rock Park.

If its racing history isn't enough, this Z has the performance to back up its "race car" designation. Power comes from a 2.8-liter Inline-6 stroked to 3.0-liters, and its build history says the car made 329 horsepower after a full tune. The 240Z has been upgraded to a Nissan Competition 5 speed transmission and a limited-slip differential.