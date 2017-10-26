Zagato's New IsoRivolta Vision Gran Turismo Unveiled

Like it's "Grand Touring" moniker implies, the car is a rear-wheel-drive sports coupe built on Zagato's signature bespoke chassis with a Corvette powertrain. Its twin-turbocharged, 6.2-liter V-8 makes a whopping 997 horsepower and is mated to a 10-speed semi-automatic transmission. The car weighs just 2489 pounds, helping it soar to 60 mph in 2.7 seconds and up to a top speed of 227 mph.

The IsoRivolta Vision Gran Turismo is an homage to the original Iso Rivolta cars, beautiful Grand Touring racing cars featuring Zagato bodies and powerful American engines. These post-war racing cars helped pioneer the GT category of racing that combined daily drivability with heaps of power.