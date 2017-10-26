Zagato's New IsoRivolta Vision Gran Turismo Unveiled
If Zagato's new sports car looks straight out of a video game, that's because it is.
The PlayStation 4-exclusive racing game Gran Turismo Sport is out, and the game features a few fictional vehicles in its 162-car list. Despite its concept designation, the Zagato IsoRivolta Vision Gran Turismo isn't one of them. Milanese coachbuilder Zagato announced at this year's Tokyo Motor Show that it will build five IsoRivoltas from Sony's critically-acclaimed video game.
Like it's "Grand Touring" moniker implies, the car is a rear-wheel-drive sports coupe built on Zagato's signature bespoke chassis with a Corvette powertrain. Its twin-turbocharged, 6.2-liter V-8 makes a whopping 997 horsepower and is mated to a 10-speed semi-automatic transmission. The car weighs just 2489 pounds, helping it soar to 60 mph in 2.7 seconds and up to a top speed of 227 mph.
The IsoRivolta Vision Gran Turismo is an homage to the original Iso Rivolta cars, beautiful Grand Touring racing cars featuring Zagato bodies and powerful American engines. These post-war racing cars helped pioneer the GT category of racing that combined daily drivability with heaps of power.
The coachbuilder says that the tie-in with gaming let Zagato's imagination run free when it designed the IsoRivolta Vision concept, with zero restrictions or limitations. "Like a Mobius strip, the PlayStation game has allowed ourselves to be transported from reality and thrust into a world of pure fantasy, and then back again.," said vice president of design, Norihiko Harada.
Although no price is given, the IsoRivolta's limited production means that you'll only be able to experience this automotive work of art on the television screen.
