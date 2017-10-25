Hoonigan Teases Another Hoonicorn Project
The 1400 horsepower Hoonicorn V2 is returning for yet another special feature.
Hoonigan and Ken Block have been extremely busy lately. They released Terrakhana where Block thrashed his Gymkhana 8 star car Ford Fiesta ST RX43 through the Utah desert. Then they released Climbkhana where Block took version two of his infamous Gymkhana 7 star car the Hoonicorn up Pikes Peak. We broke news earlier this month that Hoonigan and Block shut down the streets in Detroit and tomorrow we will find out what it was for.
Hoonigan states that tomorrow they will release a trailer for "one of our biggest projects EVER" and as the picture suggests whatever the video is, it will feature the Hoonicorn V2 fresh off a Pikes Peak thrashing. I can only imagine what the Hoonicorn V2 1400 horsepower monster sounds like speeding through a tunnel.
Earlier this month, Hoonigan, Block, and Ford announced that they would be leaving the FIA World Rallycross championship and I am sure many agree that the sport is losing something special with Block and his Hoonigan team leaving, but man are we gaining more great Hoonigan videos from the free time.
Is this a Gymkhana film? A new spinoff from the same vein of Terrakhana and Climbkhana? Check back tomorrow for what the Hoonigans come up with.
- RELATEDWatch Ken Block Test the 1,400 HP Hoonicorn V2 in Preparation for ClimbkhanaClimbkhana may be released on Sept. 25, but Ken Block tests the Hoonicorn V2 now.READ NOW
- RELATEDKen Block Goes Full Dirt Playground in Pennzoil's 'Terrakhana'The Gymkhana series gets a dusty spin-off.READ NOW
- RELATEDBehind the Scenes of Ken Block and Hoonigan's ClimbkhanaSeven million views, 14,000 feet, 100 turns, one Ken Block. See how they did it.READ NOW
- RELATEDJeff Zwart Rips Donuts In His Porsche 914-6 At The Hoonigan GarageThis is an excellent episode of Hoonigan's Daily Transmissions, and if you aren't watching them regularly, start with this one.READ NOW
- RELATEDWatch Ken Block Hoon the Hoonicorn in DetroitCould this be the making of Gymkhana 10?READ NOW