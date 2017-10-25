Apollo's New Track Weapon: the Intensa Emozione

Car enthusiasts know the name Apollo from the Gumpert Apollo they raced in video games, but since then the company changed names to Apollo Automobil and they have flown under the radar—until now. Apollo has announced the Apollo Intensa Emozione.

Intensa Emozione is Italian for intense emotion. According to Apollo, the Intensa Emozione will be the "proper balance of old and new." The car is classified by Apollo as a "hypercar," but the car will have no turbos and no hybrid electric systems. Instead, the car will be powered by a 6.3-liter naturally aspirated V-12 engine. The engine produces 780 horsepower and 560 pound-feet of torque (760 nM) while revving to a 9000 rpm redline. The engine featured three map-modes: Wet, Sport, and Track, all accessible from the Engine Map page on the Intensa Emozione's main display. The Intensa Emozione's engine is matted to a Hewland sequential six-speed gearbox. All this power can be controlled to the ground by the drivers choice of 12 traction control levels.