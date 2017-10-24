Lexus Brings Two "Black Panther"-Inspired Cars to SEMA

Those excited to see Chadwick Boseman spring into action on the big screen will have to wait until February 2018 to see Marvel's Black Panther, but fans can start perusing movie memorabilia next week.

Toyota unveiled the Lexus LC Inspiration Series on Tuesday which will be on display for SEMA 2017 next week. Marvel's collaboration with Lexus marks the beginning of an entire line of limited-edition Lexus vehicles that will integrate other worlds to its flagship cars.

“The Inspiration Series takes our flagship products and makes them even more exclusive and distinguished,” said Lexus marketing general manager, Brian Bolain.

Lexus has modified both a production and a concept version of its iconic LC500 grand touring coupe to go on display in Las Vegas.