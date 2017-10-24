Ordering for Dealers Is Open for the 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited

Some fresh details just leaked about one of the most heavily rumored and gossiped-about cars of the year. Enthusiast site, JL Wrangler Forums, has gotten its hands on what they say is the official 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited ordering guide used by dealers. According to JL Wrangler Forums, ordering is officially open for the four-door variant of the newest generation of the iconic off-roader.



At launch, the JL Wrangler Unlimited will only be available in three trims; the entry-level Sport, mid-range Sahara, and off-road monster Rubicon. The only engine available for now is the ubiquitous 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 with a manual or automatic transmission available in every trim. No surprises there.



There have been lots of rumors about different engines coming to the JL like a 2.0-liter turbo-four and a diesel, but we’ll have to wait a bit for those to arrive in the order guide. JL Wrangler Forums predicts the four-cylinder will be available next March with the diesel becoming an option in August of next year.



The color palate at launch for the JL Wrangler Unlimited will be, well, limited. The only available colors in this order guide are Billet Silver, Black, Bright White, Firecracker Red, and Granite Crystal. No word yet on when Xtreme Purple Pearl Coat is coming back.



There are a couple of weird things going on in this order form in regards to tops. It shows that the Dual Top option will only be available on the Rubicon with a black hardtop. Dual Top allows you to convert between a soft or hard top on your Wrangler. It also shows that ordering a color-matched hardtop does not require the Dual Top option like it does on the current JK model. Finally, the only way to get a tan soft top is if you get it in the form of a Dual Top. Of course, this is all subject to change since we’re still quite early in the configuration process.



Adding to the Wrangler gossip is the confirmation that Fiat-Chrysler will officially unveil the all-new 2018 Wrangler this November in another document acquired by JL Wrangler Forums. That means Jeep will most likely pull the wraps off the new SUV at either SEMA, which is only a week away, or at Jeep’s press conference at the Los Angeles Auto Show which takes place on November 29. Either way, we’re awfully close to rumors becoming reality.