One-Off $2 Million Pagani Zonda Crashes in England

An incredibly rare Pagani Zonda crashed on the A27 in Tangmere, England near West Sussex this weekend, according to the BBC .

Sussex police reported that the car was cruising with a group of other performance cars on Saturday morning when it lost control and collided with a guardrail, causing significant damage to the front and rear of the Zonda. The entire front bumper was completely ripped off and the area around the back left wheel has been dented, causing damage to the Pagani's rear wing. Thankfully, the driver was not injured.

CarBuzz collected more information about this particular Zonda, revealing that it's Peter Saywell's one-off Zonda PS. It's unknown if Saywell was driving the vehicle at the time of the crash, but the car was on its way to a track day hosted by the collector when it hit a guardrail.

Unlike other Zonda 760s, the PS started with its quad exhaust tips in a row instead of Pagani's signature "exhaust square" featured on the regular Zonda and the Huayra. Many will argue that this is the car that started the 760 series of bespoke Zondas, which brought the 7.3-liter AMG engine's power output up to 760 PS (750 horsepower).