Gunther Werks Reimagines the 911 

Whether it is RAUH-Welt BEGRIFF , Sharkwerks, Singer, or Leh Keen's Safari cars, cool things are being done with Porsches . There are so many places to go to if you want to make your Porsche special compared with everyone else, and Gunther Werks wants to get in on that with their Gunther Werks 400R .

Gunther Werks is located in California and is an extension of well-known automotive company Vorsteiner. According to Gunther Werks, its senior team has more than 45 years of experience in the custom car build industry and that experience has been funneled to their 400R program.

The Gunther Werks 400R will be built from a Porsche 993 what many consider to be the last real Porsche 911 due to it being the last generation of air-cooled engines. It will be limited to 25 examples. Not only will the 400R be one of 25, but it will be one of one, because owners will select personalized features such as interior materials, accent colors, and finishes.

For performance, the 400R will feature a 4.0-liter flat-six engine developed by Rothsport from Oregon. The engine will feature Mahle pistons, a twin spark Motec engine management system, individual throttle bodies, and billet crankshaft, rods and barrels. The power goal for the engine is over 400 horsepower and 330 pound-feet of torque with a 7,800 RPM redline.The engine will be matted to the 993's original six-speed Getrag G50 transmission upgraded with custom gear ratios.