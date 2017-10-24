VW Ponders Dune Buggies and an Electric Thing

Over the years there have been some very unusual Volkswagens. Some of them are kit cars like the Meyers Manx dune buggy or the Smyth Performance ute. Others came straight out of the factory, from the curvaceous Karmann Ghia to the blocky Thing. VW brand boss Herbert Diess told Car & Driver last week that he's interested in bringing back some of these vehicles in a new electric form.

Some such models, such as the Microbus and I.D. Buzz, have already been confirmed for production, proving that VW is willing to put its money where its mouth is when it comes to new electric models that are quite different from its current offerings such as the Golf and Jetta. Interestingly, VW's new MEB platform, which will underpin all new electric models, actually makes it easier to build whatever type of car VW wants on top of it due to its extreme flexibility in design.

"MEB is flexible—rear-wheel drive, front-wheel drive, all-wheel drive—and we have so many emotional concepts," Diess told Car & Driver. "I don’t know if you remember the Kübelwagen. This Thing is a nice car. Then there are all the buggies, the kit cars. We have the bus. We have the various derivatives of the bus. We have so many exciting concepts in our history that we don’t have to do a Beetle."