BMW Says It's Ready to Battle the Mercedes-AMG Project One Hypercar
The official manufacturer of Formula E contemplates a streetable electric racer.
AMG might want to watch iys back because BMW M might be coming after its Project One hypercar's lunch.
According to a report by Autocar, BMW is apparently ready throw their hat into the hybrid hypercar ring with an electrified racecar-for-the-street of their own. "We would like to do a standalone car and we could do it―but today there is no requirement from the market to do it," said BMW M VP Dirk Hacker. "As a company, we are more focused on future mobility than digitisation than building a hypercar, to be honest, but if we came to the decision to do a super sportscar, then we could do that."
Considering BMW's status as the official manufacturer of Formula E, an electrified super-Bimmer with a little more gusto than the 357-horsepower i8 seems appropriate, if not inevitable.
Hacker went on say that if such a car were to happen, it would be quite a while before we saw it in production-spec.
"Formula E could be interesting for us. M cars have roots in racing. It will be an interesting challenge as more OEMs get involved and there could certainly be the opportunity for some input from our engineering department in the series," Hacker told Autocar.
- RELATED1000-Horsepower Mercedes-AMG Project ONE Hypercar UnveiledFinally, a Formula One car you can take to the grocery store.READ NOW
- RELATEDThe Ferrari FXX K Evoluzione Could Be Maranello's Answer to the Mercedes-AMG Project OneWhat, like Ferrari will let Mercedes steal the spotlight?READ NOW
- RELATEDThe Mercedes-AMG Project One Hypercar Will Cost $2.4 MillionBut for that price, you get a real Formula 1 engine that revs to 11,00 rpm.READ NOW
- RELATEDThis BMW M3 E46 is Packing a Viper V-10Caution: Hearing an M3 make the growl of a V-10 might hurt your brain.READ NOW
- RELATEDBMW M8 GTE to Race at 2018 24 Hours of Le MansAfter a long hiatus, BMW returns to Le Mans.READ NOW