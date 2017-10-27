5 of the Greatest Supercars That Never Made It to Production

The short-lived BMW 8 Series is coming back next year, and will bring the M8 (and CSL) badge along with it. BMW's original 8 Series, however, never received its own M-branded performance model, with the highest trim available being the now-coveted 850CSi. That doesn't mean BMW never planned one, though.

Until casually displaying it for the first time in 2010, BMW never acknowledged that it had developed an E31 M8, leading to a variety of odd rumors about the car, the most well-circulated of which was that the car was slated to be the original recipient of the S70 V-12 that powered the McLaren F1. That claim has since been disproved, but it cemented the M8's place as a legend among BMW and McLaren enthusiasts alike.

All information on the S70 that powered the original M8 prototype points to a power figure beyond 500 hp, a number that would make it competitive with extreme sport coupes of today, such as the Jaguar F-Type R.

But with all the money sunk into development, why didn't this outstanding piece of engineering reach production? The same answer as the NSX and the C-X75: The recession of the 1990s made BMW reconsider the costly launch of a range-topping variant of a car already posting underwhelming sales. The 8 Series' peak year of U.S. sales was 1991, when it sold 1,711 units. For context, the 3 Series sold 29,002 in the same period, and by the time the 8 Series (barely) broke four-digit U.S. sales again in 1994, the 3 Series had sold 46,287.

It should be no surprise as to why the M8 was never sold, then. BMW enthusiasts will get their M8 at long last within the next few years, and they don't even need to wait to see what it'll look like, as the M8 GTE is already representing BMW in international motorsport.