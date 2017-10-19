This 1:4 Scale Bugatti Chiron Engine and Transmission Costs Almost $10K
About 2,500 hours of development time went into this near-exact replica.
Amalgam, a British model maker that specializes in automotive and motorsport-inspired builds, has perfectly recreated the Bugatti Chiron's 1,500 horsepower powertrain at 1:4 scale. The exquisitely crafted piece is more like a sculpture with about 1,040 individual parts, according to the company. No time is spared building the replica, either, as the time spent with each example eclipses 220 hours.
The company is able to manufacture such a close representation of the engine and transmission as a result of its close relationship with the Bugatti design team. This allows it access to parts of the car that few others have seen, also enabling Amalgam to capture the most precise details like part numbers and barcodes. Those who built it claim that it's a masterpiece of engineering and artistry that can be traced back to the French marque's founder, Ettore Bugatti.
It is the first engine model built by the Amalgam Collection since the early 2000s. It stands 9 inches tall and 18 inches long, serving as a wonderfully proportioned piece that would be right at home alongside the rest of a wealthy automotive collector's assortment. The piece is constructed with polyurethane prototyping resin, stainless steel, and pewter components. Upon completion, it is thoroughly checked by Bugatti to assure authenticity.
This model is available for order on Amalgam's website for $9,365. While that may seem blisteringly expensive, there are few if any others that can match this type of cloning at a 1:4 scale. If you're looking to spend more on a nuts-and-bolts replication, you can hop across the company's catalog to Ferrari 333SP race car model that costs $11,176.
First Chiron model deliveries are expected in January.
