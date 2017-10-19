This 1:4 Scale Bugatti Chiron Engine and Transmission Costs Almost $10K

Amalgam, a British model maker that specializes in automotive and motorsport-inspired builds, has perfectly recreated the Bugatti Chiron's 1,500 horsepower powertrain at 1:4 scale. The exquisitely crafted piece is more like a sculpture with about 1,040 individual parts, according to the company. No time is spared building the replica, either, as the time spent with each example eclipses 220 hours.

The company is able to manufacture such a close representation of the engine and transmission as a result of its close relationship with the Bugatti design team. This allows it access to parts of the car that few others have seen, also enabling Amalgam to capture the most precise details like part numbers and barcodes. Those who built it claim that it's a masterpiece of engineering and artistry that can be traced back to the French marque's founder, Ettore Bugatti.