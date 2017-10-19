Lamborghini Opens New Showroom in Hong Kong

The upcoming debut of the Lamborghini Urus has the company scrambling to expand its dealership network in anticipation of the Performance SUV's success. Lamborghini's North American presence was just increased with 2 new dealers, so the brand is now looking to the east.

Lamborghini opened a massive, 3,000-square-foot showroom on Thursday in Hong Kong's Star Street Precinct, a hip neighborhood in the Wan Chai district known for its shops and skyscrapers. Along with space for the brand's entire lineup, the showroom features a client lounge, interactive car configurator, and a sample of the Ad Personam program.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was attended by many important Automobili Lamborghini officials including CEO Stefano Domenicali. The launch event was not without its automotive attendees either, as guests could see a customer-owned Verde Bronte Centenario Coupe, brand-new Aventador S, and Nurburgring-conquering Huracán Performante in the flesh, er, metal.

The company anticipates that the largest Lamborghini dealership in Hong Kong will increase its success in the Asian market and says it's the only way to address the predicted demand for the Urus when it comes out.

"The new showroom simply reflects our confidence in Lamborghini’s business in Hong Kong, in anticipation of the expanded model line-up and increase in sales with the launch of the new Super SUV," explained Albert Wong, director of Lamborghini Hong Kong.

The Urus is set to go on sale in the middle of 2018, and Lamborghini predicts that the SUV will be its best-selling vehicle yet.