Toyota Bringing Hydrogen Fuel-Cell-Powered Bus and Minivan to Tokyo Motor Show

Plug-in electric vehicles may currently have the upper hand in the alternative fuel race, but Toyota isn’t ready to give up on hydrogen. Far from it, the Japanese automotive giant is doubling down on fuel-cell power by bringing two new hydrogen fuel-cell concepts to the Tokyo Motor Show starting next week according to Automotive News.



One of the concepts is called the Fine-Comfort Ride. It’s a boxy, minivan-esque family vehicle that kind of reminds us of the C-HR crossover. It has sharp lines, big wheels, and the whole top half of the vehicle is tinted black. It has six seats. Four are swiveling captain’s chairs and a small bench seat way in the back. The swiveling seats imply fully-autonomous capability in this concept, or at least the idea of it.