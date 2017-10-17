Porsche Announces 718 Boxster and Cayman GTS Models with 365 HP

Porsche revealed on Tuesday that it will be introducing the sport-themed GTS trim to its 718 Boxster and Cayman sports cars. Providing an up-to-snuff power increase to 365 horsepower and 317 pound-feet of torque, the GTS treatment also adorns the 718 twins with splashes of black through the front fascia, headlights, and interior.

The culmination of performance and an upgraded sport-appearance has made the GTS trim the most sought-after in the rest of Porsche's stable including the 911 and Macan, so it's likely that we will see much of the same story with the convertible Boxster and fixed-roof Cayman. Additionally, this middle-ground package takes the go-fast bits from higher models' specs and retains the affordable options from the models' entry points, making it the prime choice for speed enthusiasts.