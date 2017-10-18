Nissan ProPilot Technology Premieres on the 2018 Nissan Rogue

Tearing one's hair out during stop-and-go traffic is a normal occurrence today, but Nissan owners might have some relief in the near future. Nissan's ProPilot technology is shaping up to be a great help for drivers tired of their daily commutes, and it's launching earlier than we thought in the all-new Rogue.

Nissan announced new information about the 2018 Nissan Rogue this week, and it's compact crossover packed with technology. During single-lane highway driving, ProPilot assists with steering, braking and acceleration. Also new for this year is Automatic Emergency Braking, Android Auto/Apple CarPlay support, new premium packages, and even a Midnight Edition. Scarlet Ember and Midnight Pine are the newest colors to be added to the Rogue's color palette.

Another notable feature is the Rogue SV and SL's Motion-Activated Liftgate, which works by sliding your foot by a sensor near the exhaust that opens and closes the trunk at will. The Nissan Rogue––making putting groceries in your car less awkward since 2016.