The 2018 Range Rover Gets a Facelift, New Toys and a Plug-In Hybrid Option

Range Rover, makers of "the best SUV in the world" according to The Drive editor Mike Guy, has outlined details of the latest version of their eponymous flagship.

For 2018, the Range Rover will receive a mid-cycle refresh consisting of a new headlight-and-grille combo reminiscent of the brand's freshly introduced Velar mid-sizer, new LED taillights and wider exhaust pipes around the back, a fancy two-screen infotainment setup, and a whole suite of backseat tech additions that aims to make chauffeur-employer-life a lot more comfortable and productive.

It's not a lot, but considering Mike's opinion on the matter, no drastic change is no bad thing. In fact, "don’t change it, just make it better," is the objective held by Land Rover design chief, Gerry McGovern, for any new Range Rover.