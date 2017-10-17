Martin Truex Jr. Lands Full Sponsorship for the 2018 NASCAR Season

Martin Truex Jr.’s No. 78 Toyota will be fully sponsored for the upcoming 2018 NASCAR racing season.

Furniture Row Racing announced on Sunday that they will partner with Bass Pro Shops and 5-hour Energy for a 30-race co-primary sponsorship. Auto Owner’s Insurance will pick up the sponsorship for Truex’s car in six other races.

In previous seasons, Furniture Row cars have been primarily self-funded.

Here is how the No. 78 paint scheme, uniform design and official name of the race car for the 30 races will work.