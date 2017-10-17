Martin Truex Jr. Lands Full Sponsorship for the 2018 NASCAR Season
Bass Pro Shops and 5-hour Energy will be the co-primary sponsors for Furniture Row Racing's No. 78 car driven by Truex.
Martin Truex Jr.’s No. 78 Toyota will be fully sponsored for the upcoming 2018 NASCAR racing season.
Furniture Row Racing announced on Sunday that they will partner with Bass Pro Shops and 5-hour Energy for a 30-race co-primary sponsorship. Auto Owner’s Insurance will pick up the sponsorship for Truex’s car in six other races.
In previous seasons, Furniture Row cars have been primarily self-funded.
Here is how the No. 78 paint scheme, uniform design and official name of the race car for the 30 races will work.
- For 16 selective races the orange-hued paint scheme will feature Bass Pro Shops as the dominant brand on the hood and 5-hour Energy as the dominant brand on the side of the car.
- For another 14 selective races the red-hued paint scheme will showcase 5-hour ENERGY as the dominant brand on the hood and Bass Pro Shops as the dominant brand on the sides.
- The color and primary design of the team fire suits for the 30 races will be the company which holds the dominant position on the hood of the Furniture Row Racing-owned Camry.
- The official name of the car that will be submitted to NASCAR will be determined by which company is dominant on the hood. It will either be called the No. 78 5-hour ENERGY/Bass Pro Shops Toyota or the No. 78 Bass Pro Shops/5-hour ENERGY Toyota.
“Bass Pro and 5-hour ENERGY are winning companies and we will do everything we can on the racetrack to provide them not only with a winning team but represent them in the highest standard,” said Barry Visser, owner of Furniture Row Racing in a news release.
Truex finished as the 2017 Cup Series regular season champion. He also won this month’s Bank of America 500 playoff race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
