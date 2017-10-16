Mercedes-Benz G500 4×4² Ceases Production

After a 2-year run, the limited-edition Mercedes-Benz G500 4x4²'s production is ending. Daimler confirmed on Friday that the production of the crazy G-Wagen will cease at the end of October, and it's making us all a little sad.

Inspired by the ridiculous but well-liked G63 AMG 6X6, the 4x4² debuted as a concept vehicle at the 2015 Geneva Auto Show. To Mercedes' surprise, its concept was met with overwhelming praise, and a production version hit showrooms at the end of the year–– it was even brought to the U.S. this year.

The Mercedes luxury off-roader is essentially a lifted and widened G-Class with military-grade portal axles for easy all-terrain navigation. The "car" sits almost 8 feet tall, 7 feet wide, and with 18 inches of ground clearance; you can easily fit your head inside the wheel well if you want to.

The 4x4² gets its power from Mercedes' signature 4.0-liter, biturbo V-8 engine making 422 horsepower mated to a seven-speed automatic gearbox.

It's a vehicle the market never needed, but appreciation by both off-road aficionados and luxury car fans for its ludicrousness will hopefully pressure Mercedes into building something even crazier.

Buyers still have until the end of the month to shell out €231,693 ($271,181) for this G-Class on steroids.