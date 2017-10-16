This Low-Budget Chevy Caprice-Based Ecto-1 Might Be Better Than the Real Thing

"Halloween is almost here and this is the perfect addition/prop for your Ghostbuster party, this car is definitely unique and gets lots of looks,” said the Craigslist ad. “Park it as a prop or fix it or part it out or demolition derby it, the possibilities are endless."



So, why would anyone want this Chevy-based Ecto-1 rather than the original Cadillac for bustin’ duty? Because you could beat the crap out of this car and not really care. Its asking price was just $950 which is about right for a non-Ecto-1 Caprice of this vintage and condition. “Lots of stuff doesn’t work or is generally sketchy,” according to the ad which further justifies the low price. It’s a car you can simply use as a costume rather than obsessively preserving and paying out the nose for like you would be for a more authentic replica.



We can only hope a gang dressing up as the Ghostbusters bought this thing to arrive in style wherever they go this Halloween.