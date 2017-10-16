The Ultimate 1982 BMW B7 Alpina Will Cost You $300,000

Many would argue that there's no better BMW than an Alpina, and some would even go as far as to say that the B7S Turbo Coupe is one of the greatest of the bunch. Produced in limited numbers, the E24 6-Series-based rockets rarely come up for sale, but when they do, they fetch astronomical numbers. However, this superbly green example could become the king of the mountain as its asking price takes to the sky and finally plateaus at $300,000.

Thanks to a turbo strapped to the side of the Bimmer's inline six engine, the B7S Turbo Coupe was able to produce 326 horsepower, a highly-respectable number 35 years ago and still today. It served as a strong representation of what Alpina did for single overhead cam BMWs of the era, and the well-sorted chassis helped things out too.