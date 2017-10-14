The Mini 1499 GT Is a Cult Classic in a Modern Body

The BMW Group announced the new MINI 1499 GT this week, a special edition 3-door hot hatch that continues MINI's mantra of honoring its heritage. The entry-level MINI starts at £16,990 ($22,571 with current exchange rates), but only 1,499 units will be built, exclusive to the UK market.

The 1499 GT gets a turbocharged 1.5-liter three-cylinder with 106 horsepower, up from the current entry-level MINI One's paltry 1.2-liter. The 1499 does borrow the MINI One's sport suspension, air conditioning, MINI smartphone integration, and six-speed manual transmission with rev-matching technology.

The color options are limited to Midnight Black with gold side stripes and Pepper White with black stripes.