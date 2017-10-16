This Ford Mustang II Mach 1 Has a Turbo Nissan Silvia Engine

So, how does it drive? “The 302s always ran really hot because the Mustang II is a subcompact car with a small frontal area and limited space for a big radiator,” Bowman told The Drive. “The Nissan engine runs as cool as a cucumber even after hours of full throttle romps.” Bowman says his Mustang is getting driven a lot more than it used to out of his six-car fleet thanks to its overall lack of fuss and good fuel economy. As you can imagine, a fuel-injected turbo-four with a five-speed manual transmission is just plain easier to live with, and more pleasant to drive, than a carbureted V-8 with a three-speed auto.



But doesn’t Bowman miss the characteristic V-8 rumble of the old 302? “I do miss the wonderful sound the 5.0L HO with Flowmaster [mufflers] made, but the Nissan sounds really nice for a four-cylinder and the blow-off valve and turbo spool noises almost make up for the lack of 5.0L rumble.”



Curious about how this swap was perceived by the notoriously purist Mustang community, we asked Bowman if it was considered clever or heretical by his Mustang brethren. “Surprisingly the Mustang community as a whole has been very positive about the swap,” said Bowman. “It does anger a few purists, but I won over many of them with my approach.”

At the end of the day, only the most zealous purists can find fault in an engine swap that improves the performance, efficiency, and everyday driveability of a classic car.