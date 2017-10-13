The Vanderhall Venice Is a Morgan for the Masses

Welcome to Critic's Notebook, a quick and off-the-cuff car review consisting of impressions, jottings, and marginalia regarding whatever The Drive writers happen to be driving. Today's edition: the 2018 Vanderhall Venice.​ According to Alex Roy, the Vanderhall Venice is junk, and the Morgan 3 Wheeler is better. Not that he's biased, of course. I just had a chance to try one out for myself during a Vanderhall demo day at Mom's South, currently the only Vanderhall distributor on the east coast. If you didn't like my esteemed colleague's answers, here's a second opinion.

Justin Hughes

On the surface, the Venice and the 3 Wheeler look quite similar, with two wheels in front, one wheel in back and no roof. That's where the similarities end. While the Morgan uses technology from a bygone era, the Vanderhall looks and feels modern with just the right amount of retro. The view from the front reminds me of the Lotus 7 from the beginning of The Prisoner. The exhaust on either side looks great but is recessed underneath so that you can't burn yourself on it. A single swingarm holds the massive wheel with a wide 295/35 R18 tire on the back. All of the lights are hidden behind grills and cowls, adding to the vintage racer look.

Justin Hughes

The modern/retro theme extends to the cockpit of the Venice, which I can't really call the interior because it's exposed to the elements. A thin wooden steering wheel harkens back to the vintage racers that inspired it. It does not include an airbag since it is legally considered a motorcycle with less than four wheels (seat belts are included). The gauges and controls look retro, but the heater actually works, as do the heated seats. At my height, the top edge of the windshield was right in the middle of my line of vision, distorting my view of the road slightly unless I tilted my head above or below it. The windshield is not adjustable but next year Vanderhall plans to add a tilt function to the seats to help drivers avoid this problem. The chrome shifter sticking out of the side looks and feels great as well, almost fooling you into forgetting that the Venice has an automatic transmission. Huh? What sacrilege is this? A sports car that only comes with an automatic? The Venice's drivetrain comes from an unlikely donor: the Chevy Cruze. Rather than the diesel, the Venice gets the gasoline-powered 1.4-liter turbo four-cylinder engine and six-speed automatic transmission. "We are enthusiasts as well, but we are also a boutique manufacturer," said Daniel Boyer, Vanderhall's director of sales and marketing, in an email. "We offered a pre-order option for a manual alongside our auto and it represented less than seven percent of orders. From an assembly line standpoint this was not sustainable as it would have been pretty much a separate model assembly-wise and so we pulled the option. The shifter placement was also awkward, up on the dash, Civic style." And honestly, on the test drive, the automatic transmission didn't bother me at all.

Justin Hughes

In the Cruze this engine generates 153 horsepower, but it's been increased to 180 hp in the Venice, with 185 pound-feet of torque. This still may not seem like much. The Toyota 86 and Subaru BRZ have slightly more horsepower, yet are often criticized for being underpowered. But considering that the Venice weighs only 1,375 pounds—half the weight of the Toyobaru—it gets out of its own way just fine, with an estimated 0-60 time of 4.5 seconds and a top speed of 130 miles per hour. None of these statistics were relevant for my purposes, a supervised demo drive with a salesman sitting next to me. No shenanigans here. Though it was tight, the two of us fit in the Venice much more comfortably than Alex Roy and Zack Bowman fit in a Morgan. While the exhaust note was no rumbly V-Twin, the whooshes and swooshes of the barely muffled turbo were music to my ears, particularly because the exhaust exits right under the occupants' ears. I'd like to hear the engine itself more, but I would get terrible fuel economy in the Venice because I'd be constantly on and off the gas, spooling the turbo then releasing boost through the blow-off valve just to hear it.

Justin Hughes