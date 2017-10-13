McLaren Builds Unique Pair of MSO R Twins for One Lucky Buyer

McLaren Special Operations is at it again with the bespoke Maccas. This time around, an anonymous client has commissioned not one, but two built-to-order British supercars.

Based on the already collectible-as-hell 675LT (and its drop-top Spider variant), the MSO R Coupé and Spider feature carbon-on-silver color schemes (with the Coupé sporting a satin finish while the Spider is topped off with a glossy clear coat), twin-element rear spoilers, and front canards for better aerodynamics. Carbon parts are liberally sprinkled throughout the two cars, with front bumpers, engine covers, fenders, roof scoop, and wing mirrors all made of the black woven stuff. Some red pinstriping, black wheels, and obligatory "MSO R" branding finish off the exterior modifications.