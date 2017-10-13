McLaren Builds Unique Pair of MSO R Twins for One Lucky Buyer

In addition to the bespoke cosmetics, the MSO R twins feature blueprinted engines, with hand-polished heads and exhaust ports.

By Chris Tsui
McLaren Special Operations is at it again with the bespoke Maccas. This time around, an anonymous client has commissioned not one, but two built-to-order British supercars. 

Based on the already collectible-as-hell 675LT (and its drop-top Spider variant), the MSO R Coupé and Spider feature carbon-on-silver color schemes (with the Coupé sporting a satin finish while the Spider is topped off with a glossy clear coat), twin-element rear spoilers, and front canards for better aerodynamics. Carbon parts are liberally sprinkled throughout the two cars, with front bumpers, engine covers, fenders, roof scoop, and wing mirrors all made of the black woven stuff. Some red pinstriping, black wheels, and obligatory "MSO R" branding finish off the exterior modifications.

On the inside, McLaren has fitted the custom cars with heavy Alcantara, red stitching, red chairs, "MSO R" sewn into the headrests, along with carbon on the steering wheel and air vent bezels.

In addition to the visual alterations, MSO has fettled under the hood as well, with a blueprinted version of the 675LT's twin-turbo V-8. Thanks to some hand-polished heads and exhaust ports, it now produces 679 horsepower. That's 13 more than the "standard" 675LT's 666 devilish horses. 

McLaren doesn't disclose pricing on one-off (or two-off, in this case) commissioned projects like these, but considering one "base" 675LT ran for $400,000, we think it's pretty safe to say that this dual-custom-Macca transaction strayed well into the seven digits. 

"Coupé or Convertible, sir?"

