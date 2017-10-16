Tiger Project – I Bought an Adventure Motorcycle for Grand Adventures

I have the honor and pleasure of riding a lot of different motorcycles, whether it is through friends or assignments as a journalist. I live a pretty blessed life in that respect but none of those bikes are mine. Like the perpetual playboy, I fall in love with each machine for two to three weeks at a time. I pick apart every nuanced genius that went into making them and every critical flaw that perturbs me, but these machines never grow with me, I never enjoy a true connection.

However, the time and opportunity to invest in myself and my continued career as a versatile motorcyclist have finally come. It was either buy another car or an ultra-capable motorcycle. With the support of my family and fiancee, I am now the proud owner of a new (relatively new if you want to call 2014 "new") Triumph Tiger 800 XC.

There are few motorcycles that attain the capability to cross genres. It can be argued that the adventure class fits that mold. They are extremely practical machines capable of everyday commuting and long distance touring. They have been referred to as “dirt bikes on steroids” and can handle off-road situations with aplomb with the right set of knobbies. Slap on a pair of road tires and you'll be treated with the power and engineering to tackle a twisty canyon or vast interstates without missing a beat. For this reason, I have been drawn to these bikes for the last six years, since I ventured into the motorcycle industry years ago.

After learning how to ride and fall down a lot on an adventure bike, I found a great amount of joy in what these big bikes have to offer. Sure, a dirt bike is going to be the better and lighter off-road machine but an adventure bike can be utilized far more in everyday life.