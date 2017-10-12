The 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Gets a Sporty Look

With a 287-horsepower V-6, front wheel drive, and weighing in at over two tons, the Chrysler Pacifica minivan doesn't sound like a sports car. That didn't stop Fiat-Chrysler from introducing the S Appearance Package for the 2018 model, a purely aesthetic option that gives the van a "sportier" appearance.

The $595 option doesn't do anything for the minivan's actual performance, so don't think that FCA wants to turn its family-hauler into a performance vehicle...yet. The package adds Gloss Black to many exterior parts including the rear valance, grille housing, roof rack (optional on some trims) and top of the headlights, plus Black Noise badging. The Pacifica S will come standard with 18" Black Noise wheels, but pay an extra $995 and you can get 20-inch rims in the same finish.

Chrysler also revisited the interior with black seats, center console, headliner, A-pillars, and visors. Light Diesel Gray accents are present on the steering wheel, seats, and door trim, as well as large "S" badges throughout the cabin.

The S Appearance Package is only available for the Touring Plus, Touring L, Touring L Plus, and Limited trims. Chrysler will start taking orders later this week, but expect to see S-equipped Pacificas in dealerships later this fall.

We agree that it seems silly that this package exists, but the Pacifica is a popular hooning vehicle, for some reason.