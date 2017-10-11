This Is a Great Example of the Ford Mustang SVO
The original turbo Ford Mustang was geared toward a different kind of Mustang owner.
Corbin Goodwin and Michael Elterman attempted to make a junkyard Ford Mustang SVO faster than the modern EcoBoost version and failed miserably. But don't let that detract from the coolness of the original turbo Mustang. More than 30 years before the EcoBoost, Ford wanted to create a Fox-body Mustang for a more upscale market, one that would be more interested in a BMW 320i or Porsche 944 than a redneck pony car. The result was the Mustang SVO, which was about as different from the standard GT as it could get while remaining on the same platform.
Rather than a V-8, power came from a 2.3-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder. This is the same formula applied to today's EcoBoost Mustangs, though obviously a different engine. Handling and braking were improved, and the interior was made more luxurious. The SVO ran from 1984 through 1986, and this example on Bring a Trailer is one of the last SVOs made. It's in excellent condition, with just 48,583 miles on the clock.
The car got a fresh coat of Oxford White paint at some point during its life. The interior, known to be one of the Mustang's weak points, has actually held up quite well and includes the optional air conditioning. The car has a number of new parts, but aside from the Ford Racing aluminum driveshaft, it has been kept in close to stock condition. (The original driveshaft is included if you want to make it more original.)
This time capsule is currently for sale on Bring a Trailer, with a highly-appropriate bid of $1,986 at the time of this writing. It's certainly worth much more than that, particularly with its extensive documentation, not to mention its first place trophy from the 2017 SVO Club of America Reunion.
In other words, it's pretty much the exact opposite of Corbin and Mike's car.
