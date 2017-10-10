Mazda Teases Two Concepts Ahead of Tokyo Motor Show
Mazda is bringing previews of what appears to be the next Mazda3 and the brand's overall design future to Tokyo later this month.
Looks like "Zoom-Zoom" fans have much to be excited about as Mazda has announced and teased two new concept cars on its way to the Tokyo Motor Show later this month.
The first one, christened as the Next-Generation Design Vision and seen above, looks to be a sleek, four-door affair made for the sole purpose of showing off the brand's overall design future. Sort of like how the Shinari Concept from 2010 first introduced us to the brand's current, much-loved Kodo design language.
Speaking of Kodo, don't expect the new Mazda style to change things up too drastically, as the Japanese automaker says that the new concept will display "a more profound expression" of Kodo rather than replacing it with something completely different. If it ain't broke...
The second concept to debut in Tokyo, the Next-Generation Product Concept, appears to be a precursor for the next Mazda3, looking like a sleeker, tauter interpretation of the current Mazda hatchback. That car is set to be launched with the company's revolutionary Skyactiv-X engine, the world's first commercially available, compression ignition gasoline engine.
"Our stand this year marks the beginning of a new era for Mazda. We will showcase a concept model with the design and technologies that will define a whole new generation of Mazda cars," said Mazda CEO Masamichi Kogai. Considering just how consistently competent and fun modern-day Mazdas have been, color us excited.
The Tokyo Motor Show will run from Oct. 28 to Nov. 5.
