Mazda Teases Two Concepts Ahead of Tokyo Motor Show

Looks like "Zoom-Zoom" fans have much to be excited about as Mazda has announced and teased two new concept cars on its way to the Tokyo Motor Show later this month.

The first one, christened as the Next-Generation Design Vision and seen above, looks to be a sleek, four-door affair made for the sole purpose of showing off the brand's overall design future. Sort of like how the Shinari Concept from 2010 first introduced us to the brand's current, much-loved Kodo design language.

Speaking of Kodo, don't expect the new Mazda style to change things up too drastically, as the Japanese automaker says that the new concept will display "a more profound expression" of Kodo rather than replacing it with something completely different. If it ain't broke...