The 10 Iconic Cars That Made the 1990s the—Wait For it—Greatest Automotive Generation

McLaren loves to show the world that it can make the greatest and fastest cars around. In the '90s, this was done by stuffing a 6.1-liter BMW V-12 engine into 106 futuristic looking three-seater road cars that simply weren't meant for this world. A lot of people might not know it by name, but they will know it when they realize it's the car that stuffed the driver right into the middle of the driving experience. This was the McLaren F1.

McLaren once held the world record for fastest production car for seven years after the F1 reached speeds of a staggering 240 mph. The 2,500 lb naturally aspirated car used all of its might to accelerate from 0-60 in an impressive 3.4 seconds. The 627 horsepower V-12 pushed the F1 through the quarter mile in only 11.6 seconds, a number that was all but unheard of for a production car in the '90s.

Of course, not just anybody could own an F1. If you were Elon Musk (who crashed his without insurance) or Jay Leno, sure, the $800,000 hypercar was in reach for you. But after last year's Sotheby's auction at Pebble Beach, unless you have $13.75 million, you can't buy one.

10. Ferrari F40

I dare you to ask any single exotic car fanatic to bring up the most iconic Ferrari in history. Chances are, they go straight for the F40. With a ferocious stance and boxy, aggressive body lines, Enzo Ferrari had a chance to witness the apogee of his life’s achievements, creating a permanent obelisk in the automotive industry.

The high-pitched scream of the F40’s 2.9 liter V-8 compliments the raw exhaust notes resonate from its center-mounted tailpipes, almost like an analogy of angels casting their voices against an overwhelming choir from the fiery pits of hell. On the business side of the engine, 471 horsepower is sent to the rear wheels through a 5-speed manual transmission, propelling the 1.5 ton monster from 0-60 in a swift 4.2 seconds.

The Ferrari’s interior is nothing short of simple. A gated shifter remains the centerpiece of the vehicle’s interior, sitting neatly atop the center hump. Switches, buttons, and analog gauges fill the remainder of the free space across the driver and passenger to remind the occupants of the car lacking even the most basic of driver aids.

Overall, only 1,311 F40s were produced in the five-year stint leading up to its end in 1992. I consider myself lucky to have had the chance to gawk over one in the wild at H2Oi in 2014.