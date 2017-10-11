BMW Motorrad's Everyday Adventure Instagram Campaign

BMW Motorrad’s slogan for the past couple year’s has been “Make Life a Ride.” Now they've chosen 60 Instagrammers with a panache for the Bavarian brand to showcase what #everdayadventure(s) mean to them as a motorcyclist.

Chris Smith - @captnsmitty Exploring Los Angeles Chris Smith of Los Angeles, CA is one of the 60 finalists competing in the #everydayadventures competition.

Each of the 60 Instagrammers is being asked to create personalized content with the hashtag #everydayadventure around three core concepts: How it feels to they sit on a motorcycle, important places that can only be reached by motorcycle, and things that create an inextricable connection between rider and bike. These 60 individuals are encouraged to imbue their photos and captions within this scope and also show off their hometown and locations that are best explored by motorcycle.

Scott Bradley - @Scottbraaplyphoto Bavarian Muscle Dominates Baltimore "The S1000XR eagerly takes on the task of exploring Baltimore's streets with a civilized sense of power. Even though it has 160hp on tap, the XR is happy to adventure through back alleys and undiscovered corners of the city like a civilized fire-breathing dragon." Says Baltimore resident and #everydayadventures finalist, Scott Bradley.

While it has not been heavily advertised in the United States, this social competition comes in advance of the new BMW G310 GS hitting US showrooms this autumn with the hopes of generating some buzz and capture the hearts and minds of the millennial generation and their love for adventure. While many millennials are opting out of buying cars more and more, some in dense urban areas may be considering motorcycles or scooters as daily commuters. It certainly did 6 years ago and it’s changed not only how I get around Los Angeles but my lifestyle too.

Scott Bradley - @ScottBraaplyPhoto The F700GS is my everyday ride. It's right at home and makes easy work out of both technical off-roading and the rigors of urban commuting. There is nothing better than having a go anywhere, do anything machine.

The BMW Everyday Adventure competition will end this week and one of its 60 participants will be announced as the winner who will receive a full expenses-paid trip to BMW Motorrad Days in Germany in 2018. Additionally, each of the 60 participants will have the chance to propose a once-in-a-lifetime trip on a BMW G310 GS. The proposals will be introduced and decided based on crowd-sourced votes. It could include one or a number of the finalists. Details on this process are limited, and a BMW representative couldn't be reached for comment.