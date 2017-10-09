The Force is Strong with This Star Wars-Themed Dodge Charger Super Bee

Under the hood, you won’t find twin ion engines, but you will find the next best thing, a 6.1-liter SRT Hemi V-8. Darth Bee has a few mods installed by the owner other than the aesthetics including JBA long tubes, a custom grind cam from Jay Green Racing, a tune by WSLS Racing, a cold air intake, and high-flow exhaust with Magnaflow mufflers. The result is 408 horsepower and 404 foot-pounds of torque at the wheels “on a hot summer day in Texas,” according to the owner. It probably can't make the Kessel Run in less than 12 parsecs, but it's pretty fast. There are also two red LED “lightsabers” under the hood illuminating the engine bay.



This car isn’t just for show. The Mannings are looking for ways they can use Darth Bee for charitable causes. They have taken the Dodge to a few charity car shows and they’re looking to enter it in more. The couple is especially interested in doing charity work for children and looking to use the car that way. “Everywhere we go kids want pics with it and people love it,” said Manning.



If you happen to be in western Texas, keep an eye out for Darth Bee at car shows. Until then, may the force be with you.