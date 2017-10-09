California's Sonoma Raceway Threatened By Wildfires

Wildfires are raging in California's wine country, including grasslands near Sonoma Raceway. However, the track itself is not in immediate danger at this time, according to a statement from Sonoma Raceway.

"Our facilities team and a number of local fire companies have been battling grassland fires on Cougar Mountain and elsewhere around our property, and at this point it does not appear any of the raceway's structures or other facilities are at immediate risk," said President and General Manager Steve Page in an official statement.

Various posts on social media had previously indicated that the track was actually on fire.