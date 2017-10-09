California's Sonoma Raceway Threatened By Wildfires
Track facilities have joined local firefighters to keep fires away from the drag strip and 2.5-mile road course.
Wildfires are raging in California's wine country, including grasslands near Sonoma Raceway. However, the track itself is not in immediate danger at this time, according to a statement from Sonoma Raceway.
"Our facilities team and a number of local fire companies have been battling grassland fires on Cougar Mountain and elsewhere around our property, and at this point it does not appear any of the raceway's structures or other facilities are at immediate risk," said President and General Manager Steve Page in an official statement.
Various posts on social media had previously indicated that the track was actually on fire.
The fire has reached Sonoma Raceway property as of Monday morning. However, so far it only seems to be affecting a grassy parking area used for major races. The track's own firefighters, who normally respond to on-track incidents, are currently fighting these grass fires in addition to municipal firefighters.
We will continue to monitor the situation and update this post if anything changes.
